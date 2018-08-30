Red Cross offers tips for a safe Labor Day weekend
American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia Executive Director Larry Brooks said being prepared for a disaster is, well, preparing. The Red Cross suggests that when you’re travelling you should pay attention to the weather forecast for your destination, carry a disaster supply kit in your trunk and make sure you don’t let your gas tank get too low.
Also, let someone know your destination, your route and when you expect to arrive. If your car gets stuck along the way, help can be sent along your predetermined route, Brooks said.
If you’re planning on hitting the beach this three-day weekend, being aware of the possibility of dangerous rip currents is key. Rip currents are responsible for deaths on our nation’s beaches every year — but that doesn’t have to be the case.
If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Once you are free, turn and swim toward shore. If you can’t swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.
Stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties. Permanent rip currents often exist near these structures.
Of course, grilling is always the way to go on a Labor Day weekend. You should always supervise a barbecue grill when in use and keep the grill out in the open and away from the house or tree branches.
September is also National Preparedness Month, Brooks said. It’s the perfect time to get your household ready for any type of emergency.
“An emergency, like a home fire, can occur at any time. Plus, this is the time of year when hurricanes are most-likely to occur,” Brooks said. “Take some time during the month of September to talk with your family about an emergency preparedness plan. Taking these steps now will help keep your family ready for any type of emergency or disaster—big or small.”
They suggest you put together a disaster kit with a gallon of water per person, as well as non-perishable food, a flash light and a hand crank or battery powered radio. Batteries and hygiene items as well as extra cash are important as well.
In addition to that you should make a disaster and fire escape plan with your family and go over that plan a couple of times a year.
Also, make sure at least one household member is trained in first aid and CPR in case help is delayed during a disaster. You can also download the Red Cross First Aid App at redcross.org/apps to have instant access on how to handle common first aid emergencies.
Lastly — fire alarms in your home are a must. You should test your smoke alarm batteries monthly and replace the batteries if they’re not working.