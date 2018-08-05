Red Cross offering intro meeting, Floyd volunteer numbers low
When a family is displaced by a fire or in some instances a greater natural occurrence — such as the recent flooding in Cave Spring — volunteers with the Red Cross are sent to the scene to determine if any assistance is needed.
This could be finding a family a place to stay for a few nights or bringing water to a community with no potable water. But no matter what the Red Cross is fueled by people who are volunteering their time to help others.
The Red Cross of Northwest Georgia serves 13 counties — including Floyd — and is currently looking for more people to volunteer.
On Aug. 25, the Rome office at 112 John Maddox Drive is hosting an introduction to Disaster Action Team meeting. This meeting is intended to recruit new DAT members throughout Northwest Georgia.
“The need for local volunteers can never be over stated,” said Red Cross of Northwest Georgia Executive Director Larry Brooks. “Those interested are encouraged to attend.”
According to Brooks, they currently have around 100 volunteers to cover the 13 county area. However, with volunteers there are times when you have plenty and other times were nobody is available, Brooks said.
And in Floyd County specifically there aren’t as many people the organization can call on to volunteer at any given time.
“The truth is that number is low,” Brooks said.
The organization needs any number of skill sets when an emergency calls — from administrative staff to people who actually go out in the field.
“Sometimes it just means being here to load a truck if we need to take water to a place of need,” Brooks said. “There’s no limitation as to the skill set someone has or one they don’t have. We need folks that are willing, we can find a place for them.”
The meeting on Aug. 25 is essentially an introduction to what happens when a disaster strikes. It helps people become familiar with what a disaster action team does and how they could fit in to the framework of a response.