Red Cross looking for volunteers, training intro on Saturday
Saturday, the Rome office at 112 John Maddox Drive is hosting an introduction to Disaster Action Team meeting. This meeting is intended to recruit new DAT members throughout Northwest Georgia.
“The need for local volunteers can never be over stated,” said Larry Brooks, Red Cross of Northwest Georgia executive director. “Those interested are encouraged to attend.”
According to Brooks, they currently have around 100 volunteers to cover the 13 county area. However, with volunteers there are times when they have plenty and other times were nobody is available, Brooks said.
And in Floyd County specifically, there aren’t as many people the organization can call on to volunteer at any given time.
The organization needs any number of skill sets when an emergency calls — from administrative staff to people who actually go out in the field.
The meeting on Saturday is essentially an introduction to what happens when a disaster strikes. It helps people become familiar with what a disaster action team does and how they could fit in to the framework of a response.