Red Cross helps 2 families impacted by fires
The Red Cross of Northwest Georgia is assisting two families from two separate house fires Monday, according to Keith Cheek, a volunteer disaster action team responder.
Cheek, who has had five fire calls over the last eight days including three from Floyd County, said a couple whose dog died during an afternoon fire at the 214 E. 20th St. home they were renting and a family of four whose mobile home at 1 Rebecca St. was completely destroyed late Monday night are being provided financial assistance by the Red Cross.
Rome-Floyd County fire investigator William Torres said the investigations into the cause of the two blazes are ongoing.
The couple was heartbroken at the loss of their pitbull, seen as their baby of the last five years. The flames, which burned through the left side of their home, were quickly doused by firefighters around 1:45 p.m. But they were unable to get the dog out in time before he likely died of smoke inhalation.
Around 11:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to the Rebecca Street mobile home. Torres said it looks like the fire started in the back corner of the residence, which was a total loss. There were no injuries from the fire. A 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife and two teenage grandsons lived in the home and are now being helped by the Red Cross.
Cheek said the mobile home was not covered by insurance as it was uninsurable. They lost everything, he added. The grandparents stayed at the man’s sister-in-law’s home and the grandkids stayed at friends’ houses, he continued.
The sister-in-law posted to Facebook asking for prayers for the family.
“They lost everything but the clothes on their backs,” she wrote.