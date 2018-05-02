Red Cross assists 14 after electrical fire
An electrical fire at an Avenue A home, which is broken down into six units, early Wednesday morning prompted Rome-Floyd firefighters to call in Red Cross disaster action team responders to assist 14 people with emergency assistance.
Fire Marshal Johnie Evans said he believed there was a short in an electrical wire in a wall of the home at 504 Avenue A which started the fire, which caused minimal damage to the home. The damage was limited to burning on a bathroom wall up into the ceiling, as well as melting part of the shower stall, he said. However, the fire temporarily displaced the residents due to issues with the wiring and there being no power to the home. Evans said the owner was supposed to have an electrician check the home Wednesday.
The 14 people will be broken down into seven cases, said Red Cross of Northwest Georgia volunteer Keith Cheek, who was on scene around 4 a.m. with fellow volunteer Anne Krueger to provide funds for them to have a place to stay the night. In any case, Cheek tells people to assume the worst and to start looking for other places to stay in the event their home is completely destroyed or work has to be done before they can come back, he said.
Also, Division Chief Dean Oswalt has ruled the cause of a fire on Holland Drive earlier this week accidental. However, exactly what caused the fire is undetermined due to the home being completely destroyed in the early Monday morning blaze.
"I can't rule out electrical and I can't rule out a wood burner," Oswalt said, speaking to the challenge of piecing together what happened with little to nothing left.
The homeowner had left for work around 4:45 a.m. and around an hour later a neighbor called the fire in, Oswalt said. By the time firefighters got on scene the fire had engulfed the entire home and there was nothing more than a wall standing, he continued.
Also, the fire department is reminding residents the burn ban has taken effect, starting Tuesday and running through Sept. 30. Burning anything is prohibited, except for cooking fires and campfires. Brush and yard debris are not to be burned during this period. Items that should never be burnt include building materials, plastic and garbage.