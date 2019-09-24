The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center is now accepting commingled items.
Recyclers who bring their paper, plastic, aluminum and steel to the facility at 412 Lavender Drive will be able to dump them in a single container instead of separating them, Public Works Director Michael Skeen said Tuesday.
“We’ve got the capability now,” he told the city-county Solid Waste Commission, adding that the service could be extended to the remote dump sites in the future.
“That’s good,” County Commissioner Allison Watters noted. “People are more likely to recycle if they don’t have to sort.”
SPLOST funds were used to revamp the old Zartic factory and install a double sort line manned by inmate labor. The new center opened in January.
Skeen said it’s more efficient and more salable material is being pulled out. There’s over 500,000 pounds of cardboard being stored on site, awaiting a better price, he said. Revenue from No. 1 plastic — typically drink bottles and some food packaging — is up $4,800 over this time last year.
“And our trash bill has gone down,” Skeen said. “It’s not less contaminated; it’s a more efficient sort line.”
The facility is still losing money, however. Floyd County has subsidized operations to the tune of about $487,000 so far this year. The SWC agreed to distribute costs through the end of the year at one-third each from Rome, the county and the joint agency.
“This mirrors the agreement we made when we thought we were going to make money on recycling,” County Manager Jamie McCord told his board Tuesday night. “If we were going to share the proceeds, we’re going to share the debt.”
The city and county commissions may have to budget additional money for recycling when they put together their 2020 budgets, officials said.
Meanwhile, the two boards separately approved this week a $78,500 contract between the SWC and Atlantic Coast Consulting. ACC will update the long-range solid waste management plan and do a rate study that includes a review of how much it’s costing to operate both the recycling center and the landfill.
Walker Mountain Landfill Director Lee Stone said the facility is on track to match last year’s intake of 120,000 to 125,000 tons of garbage.
Stone asked for a dedicated inmate crew to keep trash from blowing around the landfill. It’s on a mountain and trees are not allowed on the site, he noted, so some of the lighter items escape as the piles are being buried.
Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said he’s been sending a detail officer over twice a week with inmate crews, but it’s time away from their responsibilities on city streets. The SWC agreed to replace the detail officer position that was cut during the recession.