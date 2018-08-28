Recycling center nearly complete
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said Tuesday he plans to shift the processing gradually from the old Watters Street facility, to give crews training time on the new software and machinery.
A public grand opening tour is expected before the end of the year. Meanwhile, remodeling is continuing both inside and around the grounds of the new location.
The Floyd County Commission approved on Tuesday a $25,500 contract with Owens Security Solutions for a security system, with a monitoring fee of $75 a month. The board also signed off on an 80,000-pound capacity truck scale from American Weighing Systems for $33,229.
"We've still got some internal work to grade and build a pad for the scale," Skeen told the Solid Waste Commission during an update Tuesday.
A driveway, with drainage, leading to the scale also is a necessity. Skeen said he'd also like to pave the parking area but doesn't think there will be enough money in the budget for that. He's looking through federal surplus lists for furnishings.
"We need about 40 to 50 chairs in there and tables for the education center," he said. "We want it to look nice, but we're trying to buy everything used."
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package earmarked $1,379,000 to improve the recycling center and the joint city-county Solid Waste Commission put in another $324,000. But, still, funds are tight.
County Manager Jamie McCord said initial plans had been to upgrade the existing facility, which backs onto North Rome neighborhoods.
"We changed the location because we didn't think Watters Street was an appropriate place to continue those operations," McCord said.
The new facility will more than double the capacity of the landlocked Watters Street complex and have indoor storage for all the recyclables — both items waiting to be sorted and those already separated, baled and waiting for the best market price.
Offices and an education center for school field trips and community events are blocked out and awaiting doors and furnishings. Skeen said there's also space to allow frequent collections of electronics, which are done only about once or twice a year now.
The down side is that, when Rome City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson asked if there are funds left to rehabilitate the Watters Street site, the answer was ... qualified. Skeen said they'll leave the place clean, with everything stored inside.
McCord said county crews are doing the clean-up work and they're not charging the labor costs against the project budget. Plans are to try to sell the property, hopefully to a business, and get it back on the tax rolls.
Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said a local team is working with Georgia Environmental Protection Division officials to clear the tracts for re-use.