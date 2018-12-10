Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center on Lavender Drive, which is slated to open in early January.
County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said Monday he expects a two- to three-week transition period when recyclables will be handled at both the new facility and the current one on Watters Street.
"Around the first of the year we'll start up here," he told members of the joint Solid Waste Commission during a tour at Lavender Drive. "We'll start the clean-up on Watters Street as soon as we get everyone over here."
With security and lighting in place, residents will be able to drop off their recycling 24 hours a day. There's also an education room where Skeen said special programs will be presented to students on field trips and other groups.
"4H is on board, 100 percent," he told the group. "We'll also be working closely with Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful."
The operation itself is centered around a custom-built, two-story double sort line, where mixed recyclables will roll past inmate crews tasked with separating the items and dropping them into bins below. When a bin is full, its contents will be pushed down to a double baler and bundled for sale.
"Clear milk jugs sell for double what the yellow ones do," Skeen said. "We haven't been able to sort them before, but now we will. ... White paper goes for $170 a ton. Mixed paper is $15 a ton."
And with plenty of indoor storage room, the bales can be held without getting wet or creating an unsightly landscape until the market is most favorable.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contained $1.4 million to improve recycling operations. Initial plans were to plow it into the Watters Street complex — a relatively small site backing onto a North Rome neighborhood. Officials decided instead to move everything to the old Zartic plant in a more industrial area, and commit to a modern expansion.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the SPLOST funding is spent, along with a $324,000 transfer from the Solid Waste Commission.
The sale of the Watters Street property would help the bottom line, but the project has become a creative labor of love. For example, when money started getting tighter, work crews made tables and benches for the break area out of old wooden pallets.
"We used county labor for 75 percent of what went on in this facility and we didn't bill it, but we're still just over budget. We really needed about $2 million to do it right," McCord said.
"This is bare-bones, but we needed to do it for the community. It was the right thing to do," he added.
The Solid Waste Commission backs the recycling center on environmental grounds and because it extends the life of the Walker Mountain Landfill where non-recyclable garbage is dumped.
The joint agency approved on Monday a 2019 budget for the new center that projects a loss of $329,720 next year. That continues the drain that hit $134,434 in 2017 and rose this year to a projected $281,340.
Still, Skeen said about half of the 2019 loss is due to the purchase — and depreciation — of new equipment.
Expenses are expected to be nearly 20 percent lower than in the old facility. It's the projected revenue that bogs down the budget, but he said that could be made up over time.
"We're pushing through all we can in the North Rome facility," he said. "We've got so much more potential now to sort what we haven't been able to sort in the past."