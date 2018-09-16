Recycling Center electronics day 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Dwight Harrell (from left) Michael Helms and Shane Dobbs haul off material during the Household Hazardous Waste recycling event in North Rome Saturday. / Doug Walker Cardboard boxes full of electronics items, computer monitors, printers and all sorts of items that Rome and Floyd County residents got rid of during a recylcing event Saturday. / Doug Walker Danny Price hands an electronic monitor down to a Floyd Prison inmate for offloading an electronics recycling event Saturday. / Doug Walker Cans of paint stack up in a trailer at the Household Hazardous Waste recycling event in North Rome Saturday. / Doug Walker Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center hosted a Residential Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, Sept. 15. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save