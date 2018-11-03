About 36,000 Floyd County voters could be headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2016 election, which features a virtually tied gubernatorial race at the top of the ticket.
Locally, there are three contested races to decide.
All voters will have a choice in the Floyd County Commission Post 1 race between incumbent Republican Rhonda Wallace and Democratic challenger Stephanie Wright, and in the state Senate District 52 race between incumbent Chuck Hufstetler, a Republican, and Evan Ross, a Democrat.
The House District 13 seat, which covers all of Rome and much of the surrounding unincorporated area, also is on some ballots. The election is between incumbent Republican Katie Dempsey and Democrat John Burnette II.
Three weeks of early in-person voting ended Friday with 14,779 people weighing in, Elections Board Chair Steve Miller said, calling it a record.
“This is an extraordinarily large election in regards to the turnout of advanced voters … This could also be a precursor to a long night on Tuesday, but we are as prepared as we could be and will be posting results as quickly as it is physically possible,” he said.
Including absentee ballots already mailed in, a total of 15,847 votes have been cast, according to the website GeorgiaVotes.com, which merges several reports from the secretary of state’s database. The county has 52,547 voters who registered by the deadline, which means 30 percent have already voted.
About 36 percent of the early voters did not vote in the 2014 midterms, according to the GeorgiaVotes program.
In addition to the local and statewide races, there are five proposed constitutional amendments and two ballot questions. Miller said lines will move faster if voters familiarize themselves with that part of the ballot before entering the polls.
Personalized sample ballots are available on the Georgia My Voter Page website.
THE CANDIDATES ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT THEIR PRIORITIES BELOW:
Floyd County Commission Post 1
Name: Rhonda Selman Wallace
Occupation: Professional and executive banker, Synovus Bank
Party: Republican
Website: None
What are the top three issues you’d like to address as priorities for Floyd County?
1. The budget has been and will continue to be very critical. It's very difficult to balance the budget as well as project into the future — attempting to meet the needs of our community with inconsistent revenues. For some time, we have experienced slow growth in our tax digest. We continue to try to find ways to increase revenues from sources other than ad valorem, as well as being very austere with our spending, without raising the mileage rate.
2. From a financial perspective, supporting our existing industries and attracting new industries that will provide employment to our citizens is key. Competition for new industries is very fierce, with some communities making long-term commitments based on short-term gains. Our commission desires to assist our existing industries, maintain stability and create growth that will benefit our community. Our citizens and community at large will benefit and are benefiting from the improving economy. A continuing effort is present to diversify our industries so as to protect from downturns in any one area.
3. Safety and health. We have worked hard over the past four years to provide for our law enforcement in a way that keeps them safe and allows them the ability to keep us safe. We have completed our three-year plan of salary increases and will continue to monitor those so we don’t fall behind again. We have fostered an excellent working relationship with the city police department, sheriff’s office and our first responders. We have joined with the city providing for the health clinic this past year. We believe that, over time, this will be a tremendous benefit to our employees as well as our overall health budget. We are very fortunate to have a strong management team that provides professional leadership with the commission as we create an efficient and effective effort for our community.
Describe some concrete steps the County Commission should take to address the local opioid crisis.
The County Commission has joined many other cities and counties by participating in potential litigation involving the opioid crisis. This action involves the manufacturers and distributors. Two local attorneys, Bob Finnell and Andy Davis, are leading the effort on behalf of Rome-Floyd County and other communities.
The board also recently adopted the Stepping Up campaign and will work toward getting a committee together to implement many of those strategies. The Stepping Up program is a national initiative to reduce the number of people with mental illness in our jails by implementing a planning process. According to the website, over 2 million people with serious mental illness are imprisoned each year — some suffer from both mental health and substance abuse problems. This plan is supported by private, medical and government groups, and helps with developing a plan to budget treatment access and promote alternatives to incarceration. We have lots of work to do but are moving in the right direction.
One of our current SPLOST projects provides for more medical beds/units at the jail. The additional needs in our community going unmet by the closing of Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital has placed a burden on our facilities and staff as well as the families. This project is scheduled to be completed mid-year in 2019.
What can, or should, the County Commission do to attract more good-paying jobs to the community?
Our focus should be, and is, to recruit new industry and develop existing industry expansions through competitive but fair tax abatement structures that will allow new jobs to be created in our community without unnecessarily burdening our existing tax base.
Expansions of industries and recruitment of new industries provide for additional employment opportunities for our citizens and, in doing so, the creation of wealth and stability for families. We must be proactive in adapting new strategies and efforts to avoid being left behind. We can’t operate in a vacuum, we must research and focus on what has made other communities who are similar successful.
The county and city teams work together to provide a single point of contact for economic development and industrial recruitment through multiple joint agreements. This provides a one-stop shop for new and existing industries who choose to locate or expand here.
Our community has to work a little harder to attract industry in respect to interstate accessibility, but adds to our quality of life opportunities and strengths when competing with neighboring communities in Georgia or other states. Our assets continue to be our people, our resources such as water and land and our educational opportunities. We have a story to tell and this Commission is focused on not just today but the future.
With our moderate cost of living, natural resources, medical, and educational institutions we should be targeting corporate headquarters. A recent article by taxfoundation.org listed Rome and Floyd County as the 5th least expensive metro area in the country.
What are your personal strengths; the qualifications, interests and experience you would bring to the County Commission?
My personal strengths: Accessible to the voters, fair, dedicated, determined, committed to principles, honest, understanding, compassionate, patient, consensus-builder.
I have been privileged to serve on the Commission for the past six years and as chair for the past two — and I believe this has given me the opportunity to build even stronger relationships with our city, chamber, sheriff’s office, our court system and our first responders. I have been elected by this community twice and have worked every day committed to a better Rome-Floyd County. I have spent a tremendous amount of time serving our community in economic development efforts and I am passionate about growing our economy and I have the experience to continue to move our county forward.
I am a native Roman and have worked in the financial industry for over 30 years. I’ve had the opportunity to assist clients in good and bad markets. This experience has helped me as I deal with budget challenges, working to balance our budget, make good sound decisions and understand the importance of working together.
I ask again for your vote as we start afresh today for an even better tomorrow.
County Commission Post 1
Name: Stephanie Wright
Occupation: Psychologist, associate professor of psychology at Georgia Highlands College
Party: Democrat
Website: wright4rome.org, stephaniewrightphd.com
What are the top three issues you’d like to address as priorities for Floyd County?
During recent nonpartisan events, we’ve heard the incumbent party refer to our current “robust economy," which is disingenuous. While Georgia’s economy has been improving for some time and Rome’s has benefitted as a result, only two metropolitan statistical areas in Georgia have higher unemployment rates than the Rome MSA. Nine have lower unemployment rates, and these have been lower for 2-plus years. We can’t blame this on one single factor; our economy is stagnant due to a complex of factors, and these are my priorities: shoring up local business, making our area attractive to new industries, and creating a sustainable economy in Floyd County.
Describe some concrete steps the County Commission should take to address the local opioid crisis.
In my early post-graduate career, I ran a statewide program for youth adjudicated delinquent through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention who had substance abuse disorders. This has remained a central interest of mine over the years. The American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association have developed research informed best practices for reducing the opioid crisis, and each of these practices is a step the Commission can influence. These including monitoring of local physicians’ registration/compliance with Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs; oversight of annual best practices training for prescribing physicians, addiction specialists, and residential treatment staff; creation of a public service campaign to reduce the stigma surrounding opioid use; expansion of the first-responder and community use of naloxone; and creation of a community drug return for the safe disposal of prescription and street drugs. Floyd County should begin working on each of these.
What can, or should, the County Commission do to attract more good-paying jobs to the community?
Good-paying jobs come from stable, vibrant employers. In a community such as ours, this requires two things: balance between making Floyd County an appealing place to do business and continuing to make Floyd County a viable community for local businesses. Supporting local business is a separate issue I can’t address here but is just as important. Attracting high quality employers to the area relies on our ability to deliver a skilled workforce and our commitment to business logistics (e.g., adding a connector or other supply chain necessities). The Commission has entertained these business logistics issues previously, and I would continue to advocate for them in as intelligent and balanced a way as possible. To help develop a strong, ready workforce, we — as the budgetary and oversight body in the county — have the ability to forge stronger relationships with our higher education partners (and should do so with our publicly funded partners). Creating more successful institutions, by default, creates a more prepared workforce. This should be an immediate priority of all municipal, county, and educational bodies.
What are your personal strengths; the qualifications, interests and experience you would bring to the County Commission?
It would be my honor to serve the citizens of Floyd County as their Post 1 Commissioner. Over the past 30 years, I’ve involved myself in politics from a number of angles (beginning in college as a Young Republican!). I’ve served the party locally, at the state and the national levels, and I’ve always been aware that at the right moment I would ask my neighbors to let me serve them publicly. There is, in my opinion, no more humble way to be of service than in local government. Aside from my experience and interest in the work itself, I have a long history in leadership, in education, and in directly addressing the issues the Commission addresses daily. As a psychologist, people are my work, and I take my work very seriously. I am as embedded in this community as any leader you could elect: my children have gone to school with yours; I’ve taught your children (and many of you); your county is my county.
State House District 13
Name: Katie Dempsey
Office sought: State House District 13
Occupation: Volunteer
Party: Republican (incumbent)
Website: www.katiedempsey.com
What are the top three issues for the state that you’d personally like to focus on and why?
1. DATA. Our future success depends upon the proper collection, use and application of the data that runs within our systems. We must work in a holistic manner across agencies and programs with de-identified cross-functioning targeted data for proper fiscal management not only in how much we spend for initiatives but to create and sustain outcomes that truly benefit the people of Georgia.
2. Improving Transportation to fund and support the growing needs of access through improvements in roads, infrastructure, Georgia Ports, Intermodal Facilities and increasing public transportation and accessibility options especially for our senior and disabled population.
3. Addressing the challenges of Foster Care by continuing to pass legislation and policies that help families find stability and help those who are dedicated to working in DFCS, DBHDD, Criminal Justice and the many agencies that work with families be empowered and equipped to do their work.
The Legislature fully funded the public education formula this year but also increased the 100-percent tax credits available for donors to certain private school foundations. Is this sustainable policy?
I do believe that both are very important to providing diverse options for education and that with the economy and state budgeting practices of today each is sustainable. I am so very grateful to be a part of the House Budget team that added $167 million to fully fund Georgia’s K-12 schools for the first time since the QBE formula was implemented 33 years ago. I also think tax credits to support private school scholarships are a win for Georgia’s taxpayers and students.
What are some concrete ways the Georgia General Assembly can address rising healthcare costs and declining accessibility?
To expand healthcare options we must first focus on growing our workforce to meet the needs of Georgia. The first steps will require funding and incentives to increase medical education and training pathways for physicians and skilled support staffing throughout Georgia’s Universities, Technical Colleges and College & Career Academies. Paired with increasing medical residency positions and Telemedicine programs, continuing to grow evidence based services for mental health and addiction while establishing models that allow for community emergency services and creative community options for rural as well as all hospitals. With an equipped workforce in place we should develop Innovation Waivers in compliance with the current Affordable Care Act to direct money to address Georgia’s unique insurance needs.
Although many legislative initiatives benefit everyone, different parts of the state have different needs and priorities. How will you work to advance the interests of Floyd County and Northwest Georgia?
I take the responsibility of serving the good people of Rome and Floyd County very seriously. I remain committed to being present and listening to the unique needs and goals of all who call our community and Northwest Georgia home. I will continue to invest my time and energy to build the relationships necessary to serve you with dignity and perseverance.
I am working hard to bring decision making and government closer to you - a core principle that resonates deeply with me. When government is large, remote and untamed, it cannot serve our needs efficiently or effectively. I remain keenly focused on the bold steps we are taking in Georgia that have and will continue to make Georgia the #1 State to do business and the intense focus we have to improve education to create jobs...especially in House District 13.
State House District 13
Name: John Burnette II
Occupation: Insurance agency owner
Party: Democrat
Website: burnette4rome.com
Candidate John Burnette II provided no responses for the questionnaire.
Senate District 52
Name: Chuck Hufstetler
Occupation: Anesthetist at Redmond Regional Medical Center
Party: Republican (incumbent)
Website: ChuckHufstetler.com
What are the top three issues for the state that you’d personally like to focus on and why?
The most important issue for the state is to keep doing what we are doing: Full funding of education, No. 1 state to do business, record unemployment and the first reduction in the income tax rate. We are now the ninth-largest economy in the US, the envy of the nation and we need to continue the economic growth in Georgia. To do this we have to have the infrastructure in place for continued growth — expansion of broadband to rural areas and the proven incentives that bring thousands of technology jobs to Georgia. Floyd County was one of the first four College & Career Academies in Georgia. There are now 46 and they are proven to prepare our students for high-paying jobs. We need to continue this expansion.
The Legislature fully funded the public education formula this year but also increased the 100-percent tax credits available for donors to certain private school foundations. Is this sustainable policy?
As finance chair for the Georgia State Senate, I can tell you that this is sustainable. Education is over 50 percent of our budget. We have increased funding for education all six years I have been in the Senate. We finally closed the gap and fully funded public education for the first time in history under the QBE formula. Our school graduation rate is at a record high and my Senate district is well above the state average. Our ACT scores have beat the national average three years in a row and our public schools' SAT scores are now above the national average. Our local leaders and educators are doing the job and we need to continue funding their success. We also are educating in our prisons better (new charter school in our women’s prison, etc...) and our prison population is down, and many are now productive citizens.
What are some concrete ways the Georgia General Assembly can address rising healthcare costs and declining accessibility?
Since 2014 I have advocated for 1115 Waivers like Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana, now Vice President Pence, did. The system provides primary care while also putting in work requirements and drug testing of recipients. The health saving accounts he put in incentivizes the recipients to avoid the emergency room and instead go to primary care providers who can help them with blood pressure, diabetes and other care that will keep them healthy. It has provided thousands more with insurance and care and I believe the time is right for Georgia to do the same. We must move healthcare upstream to improve both the cost of medicine and the health of our citizens.
Although many legislative initiatives benefit everyone, different parts of the state have different needs and priorities. How will you work to advance the interests of Floyd County and Northwest Georgia?
We must continue to improve our transportation and infrastructure system in our area and there will be a lot of that in the next few years. It is often hard to separate just our area of the state. For example, the Port of Savannah is being deepened and is now the second-busiest port on the East Coast. But Northwest Georgia ships more out of that port than any other area of Georgia, so we benefit as well. My district of Bartow, Gordon and Floyd counties is seeing tremendous growth and the state is always ready with incentives for this area.
Senate District 52
Name: Evan Ross
Occupation: Farm logistics and sales manager
Party: Democrat
Website: www.evanross4senate.com
What are the top three issues for the state that you’d personally like to focus on and why?
We must end the opioid epidemic, fix the foster care system, and expand the availability of medical marijuana. All of these issues are connected. Four Georgians die every day from a drug overdose. There are huge social and financial costs to this epidemic. Innocent children suffer disproportionately. Today there are more than 15,000 children in foster care. This figure is 100 percent higher than just four years ago. Whether you are a Republican, Independent, or Democrat, you know that this is not acceptable. And we can do better. Check out my detailed plan to end the drug epidemic at my website, www.evanross4senate.com. Expanding medical marijuana availability will help. States with more expansive medical marijuana legislation have experienced dramatic decreases in drug overdose deaths. Additionally, cultivation of this crop will spur economic growth and add tens of millions of dollars in state revenues.
The Legislature fully funded the public education formula this year but also increased the 100-percent tax credits available for donors to certain private school foundations. Is this sustainable policy?
The key phrase in this question is “public education formula.” Our legislators have not fully funded education. Rather, they have budgeted a decades-old “public education formula" that is based on the price of items like chalk boards and typewriters. How many of these do we need today to educate our children? The first step that our legislators must make is to reformulate the budget for public education in a way that correctly reflects the needs of our educators. Until they do this, any claim of fully funding education is flat wrong. Any educator will tell you as much. Regarding the second part of the question on tax credits to fund “certain private school foundations," it is essential to understand that these credits have the effect of directly decreasing available funds to public schools. Is this sustainable? No, it is not.
What are some concrete ways the Georgia General Assembly can address rising healthcare costs and declining accessibility?
The best way to address rising healthcare costs and declining accessibility is to provide more services and to stop closing rural hospitals. The best way to do this is through the expansion of Medicaid. Rural Georgians want Medicaid expansion. District 52 is rural. Let’s be clear. If you poll our district, you will find that the majority want to expand Medicaid. It will help to fund addiction and recovery services. It will help to provide health insurance for tens of thousands of children. It will help to fund job training for adults with special needs. We must also remember that the additional costs associated with Medicaid expansion are largely offset by better health and educational outcomes. Simply put, a dollar of prevention is money well spent. When we keep Georgians healthy, we build a stronger and better educated workforce.
Although many legislative initiatives benefit everyone, different parts of the state have different needs and priorities. How will you work to advance the interests of Floyd County and Northwest Georgia?
Our elected officials should put our interests first. District 52 is currently losing out on tens of millions of dollars in revenues every year. As your state senator, I will fight tooth and nail to promote and support the economic drivers that will add thousands of good jobs. What am I talking about? Film, medical marijuana, and hemp. Folks here understand that the manufacturing jobs that vanished during the Great Recession are not coming back. It is wishful thinking and misleading on the part of our elected officials to suggest they will. The film industry is a multi-billion dollar economic driver, yet our district has no official liaison to attract this business or to promote our workers. Medical marijuana cultivation provides tens of millions of dollars to rural communities across the country, yet we are years behind our neighbors in developing a realistic economic plan.