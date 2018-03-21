Rec manager: Leprechaun-a-thon has outgrown downtown
The event last Saturday drew more than 1,500 participants and another 1,000 to 1,200 to the Town Green following the 5k race.
"We have definitely outgrown downtown," Hampson said. "It turned out to be a really great event."
She said the start of the race near Bridgepoint Plaza and the route out on Kingfisher Trail was probably a little too narrow for the number of runners now participating in the event.
"Where are you thinking of moving it to?" asked board member Mike Burnes.
"That's a discussion for later," Hampson said.
She suggested Ridge Ferry Park as a possibility given the ample parking available at the park. Hampson said the event would net a profit of close to $18,000, which is used to support other parks and recreation programs.
Another topic is school participation in the rec department’s competitive gymnastics program and overall participation in girls sports.
Glenn White, director of student services for the Floyd County Schools and president of the Georgia High School Association, asked about the high schools participating in the recreation and competitive gymnastics program. White said the high schools are considering the feasibility of adding gymnastics as a competitive sport.
Hampson said that gymnastics registration has been holding steady and was doing particularly well in the 6 to 10-year-old age group.
"We see a lot of growth in Olympic years,” Hampson said.
A couple of years ago Georgia ranked dead last in the nation when it comes to participation in sports for girls, White said, and the GHSA was looking at ways to get more girls involved.
"I'm pretty sure the GHSA board is going to vote in girls wrestling at its April meeting," White said.
Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock asked about use of special funds that have been set aside for scholarships to offset registration fees.
When the county backed the last series of bonds for Floyd Medical Center, FMC made a $500,000 contribution to the rec program, earmarking $400,000 for scholarship assistance and $100,000 for capital projects.
Hampson said very few of the funds are being used at this point, and she would be interested in reallocating some of those funds to help offset the cost of countywide free programming, such as the Independence Day fireworks.
Rec director Kevin Cowling, who was not at the advisory board meeting on Tuesday, said afterward that he was not yet prepared to ask the county commission to shift any of those funds. If at any point he did ask, he said he would leave plenty of money for scholarships going forward.
"We want to be good stewards of those funds," Cowling said.