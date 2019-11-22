Forum River Center marketing executive Thomas Kislat told believes the Forum on Ice event this year can easily surpass the 17,000 guests that spent some time on the ice rink in downtown Rome a year ago.
Kislat said he hopes that people who come to the Forum make the transition to Broad Street for some holiday shopping and dining in between sessions on the rink.
J&J Candles hosted the monthly Downtown Coffee Break Friday where Kislat said that bookings from out of town groups are increasing almost daily.
"Instead of spending $35 going to skate in Atlanta they can come to Rome for just $10," Kislat said.
Rome Fire marshal Mary Catherine Chewning also took some time to explain the new Knox Box home or business entry system that she is promoting for both homeowners and business owners.
The system is used to give firefighters a way to access entrance to homes and businesses in the event of a fire call where they can't see any visible problem from the exterior.
Chewning said firefighters must wait for a home or business owner to arrive if they get an alarm and don't see anything visible from outside the building. The Knox Box system allows firefighters to save critical time by providing a way for them to safely enter a home to investigate any problems before the property arrives.
Downtown marketing specialist Megan Treglown briefed the business and property owners on the plethora of activities scheduled for downtown in December.
The annual Rome Christmas Parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Local violin virtuoso Tim Reynolds will perform a Home for the Holidays concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Vogue on Thursday. The Rome Little Theatre will stage Best Christmas Pageant Ever on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 and against Dec. 13, 14 and 15 at the Historic DeSoto Theatre.
Handel's Messiah will be performed by the Rome Symphony and Three Rivers Singers on December 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rome City Auditorium.
A special Rome for the Holidays shopping extravaganza is set for December 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Treglown said that downtown merchants are being encouraged to stay open late that night to allow the community to take advantage of the many specialty shopping opportunities they might not normally be able to avail themselves of.
Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald will perform their Christmas Back Home concerts at the City Auditorium December 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. each night.
The annual Downtown Awards program will be held Friday December 20 at the Courtyard by Marriott this year.