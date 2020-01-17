Fifth grade students at Alto Park Elementary got to see their World War II education come to life on Friday when they got a visit from three members of the American Rosie the Riveter Association.
The students just finished learning about the history of WWII.
Suzie Henderson, the school's principal, said that fifth grade teacher Doug Cannon has been emphasizing the role that women played during the war.
“History comes alive when you can bring the actual people in,” Henderson said. “Mr. Cannon does a good job of helping history come alive for his students. For them to actually see Rosie the Riveter is just a great way for them to grasp what he’s trying to teach them in social studies.”
Jane Tucker, Bettianne Ware Harris, and Barbara Esler, were all employed during WWII doing jobs that, at the time, were considered jobs for men. Even though the women were working jobs that men traditionally did, they were still paid much less than men were.
Tucker, who started the Rome chapter of the Rosie the Riveter Association, helped build warships in Savannah. She started out making just one dollar a day. By the time she quit her job, she recalled making about $2.40 a day.
“It doesn’t matter whether you’re female or male, or what color you are,” Tucker said to the students. “You can be what you want to.”
Ware-Harris, who wrapped bandages at age 12 during the war, said at such a young age, it was hard to grasp how important working women were during the time.
“I wasn’t really aware of it back then,” Ware-Harris said. “I was young and lived in Georgia. No family member was in the war.”
Now, she said, she understands the impact of being a Rosie.
“They need to know the price of freedom,” she said, continuing to say that we need to recognize the sacrifices that have been made so we could have stability.
Toward the end, the floor was opened for students to ask questions. Their curiosity about the things they had been studying sparked a number of questions and some fascinating answers from the Rosies.
When asked how they remembered the time of being a Rosie so vividly, Esler explained it in simple terms.
“When you live through it, you don’t forget,” she told the students. “Anything you didn’t have, you did without it.”