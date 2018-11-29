Fifth-grade students at Anna K. Davie Elementary School watched and listened as two members of the American Rosie the Riveter Association spoke to them about their lives during World War II.
Jane Tucker and Betti Anne Ware-Harris are active members of The American Rosie the Riveter Association and were both employed during World War II doing what was considered at the time jobs for men. The organization has been honoring, recognizing and preserving stories of the working women of World War II since 1998.
“We actually just finished learning about the history of World War II,” explained Stephanie Dean, a fifth grade teacher. “One of the main components of learning about WWII is understanding the Rosie the Riveter’s and their jobs throughout the war.”
Jane Tucker, who was one of the speakers at AKD, worked as a rod welder during WWII where she built liberty ships in Savannah when she was just 16 years old. Betti Anne Ware-Harris, the second speaker, worked as a Riveter rolling bandages with the Red Cross when she was just 12 years old.
Tucker and Ware-Harris spent their times talking to the students about their own personal stories during WWII, as well as some of the things that were going on during the time period that students have been learning about, like war bonds, ration stamps, etc.
“This is my second time having Mrs. Jane visit with my students, and we are just so honored to have them here,” said Dean. “We keep in touch throughout the year and she happily obliged when I ask for her to make the trip to AKD.”
At the end, Tucker and Ware-Harris opened the floor for questions, and there were plenty to be asked as students were fascinated with the information and history that exuded from the two Rosie the Riveters.
“I loved having Ms. Jane and Betti Anne visit us today,” said Tamia Tolbert, AKD student. “We have been learning a lot about the Rosie Riveter’s during World War II, and it is so cool to meet one and hear their stories in person. It also shows me what kinds of things girls can do.”