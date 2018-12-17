Rome City Schools is looking to fund its college and career academy early by selling bonds which will need local and state approval first.
According to Rome City School Superintendent Louis Byars, the school system is looking to receive between $16.5 million and $20 million from the bonds. In July, the estimated project cost was between $14 million and $16 million.
As previously reported, the original plan was to use ELOST V funds to finance the project; however the collection period doesn’t begin until April 1. This – along with rising construction costs – has caused officials to push ahead in getting capital for the project by amending the City of Rome Building Authority Act.
The building authority was an entity created in 2004, Rome City Attorney Andy Davis said. The city and the school board want to modify it so they can use the authority to sell ELOST backed bonds.
City officials passed a resolution of support Monday night and are requiring the Rome City Board of Education to vote whether or not to move forward with selling the bonds which they plan on doing at their next board meeting Jan. 8, Superintendent Louis Byars said. After the board moves to approve selling the bonds, the request could make its way through the legislative process in hopes of being presented to the Georgia General Assembly. It could be signed by the governor as early as February or as late as May.
Byars said the modification will allow them to use the authority to fund school construction without waiting on ELOST money. He hopes the process will get expedited and does not anticipate any problems. Byars said any bonds sold can be paid back with ELOST V funds before the fund period ends.
No firm timetable has been established yet for the college and career academy construction. The board voted to approve J&R Construction to be the construction manager at-risk at their last meeting and the company will decide the timeline of the project once design bids have been submitted, viewed and approved said Chief Operations Officer Tim Williams in a previous report. Byars said he wants to make people aware this is happening and will keep the public updated as things progress.