Sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s brought Floyd County residents out to play this weekend, but the rains return today.
The National Weather Service put the region on alert Sunday for high fire risk, due to low relative humidity and dry fuels. That was slated to end with a storm system forecast to move across north and central Georgia.
Floyd and other counties in the northwest could see strong to severe storms as early as this morning, with the threat of large hail and damaging winds. There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation, according to the NWS, and up to a half-inch of rain is possible through this evening.
The chance of showers is forecast to diminish to 20 percent by Tuesday morning and the sun is expected to emerge again Wednesday.
River surges aren't expected during the likely downpour. In Rome, the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers and Armuchee Creek remain several feet below their flood stages.
Only the Coosa River at Plant Hammond was observed in the action stage Sunday but, at 568.6 feet, it was still below the 570-foot level when minor flooding could be expected.
The Coosa has crested three times this year and the most recent, at 578.9 feet on Feb. 24, was the highest recorded since it hit 582 feet on July 12, 1996. The NWS notes that the river also crested twice in 2018, in November and December, following a relatively dry spell between a crest on Dec. 31, 2015, at 578.5 feet.
Along with the rainstorm, the NWS is predicting a high temperature of 69 degrees today, dropping to a low around 47 at night.
The high for Tuesday is expected to be near 59, with a north wind at 5 mph to 10 mph bringing gusts as high as 15 mph. It will remain mostly cloudy through the night, with a low around 40.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 63, and Thursday's high could hit 67. Friday also is forecast to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures reaching 70 degrees. There's a 30-percent chance of showers on Saturday morning, but the forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 70.