“I would love for it to rain all day Saturday and all day Sunday,” Keith Mickler, Floyd County’s UGA extension agent, said.
While last weekend’s rain was nice, it did not do enough to pull Floyd County out of its moderate drought stage which is affecting 53.3% of the state, Mickler said.
While many locals may have plans this weekend a steady rain is in the best interest of local farmers, he said.
“We need it to just drizzle for a few days,” he said.
While fall harvesting should be wrapping up, winter plants have not yet been planted due to dry conditions, he said. Farmers need a good winter grass to start growing in order to make up for a loss of hay over the summer.
The dry summer resulted in a low quality and quantity hay crop, which to cows is like eating straight up cardboard. Another negative factor of a lingering drought is farmers having to buy hay for their cattle due to dead grass.
For those who may not be aware, hay is one of Floyd County’s biggest crops with its biggest livestock commodity being cattle, according to drought.gov. The moderate drought brought on by low rain can lead to damage to crop and livestock with a possibility of water shortage.
However, considering how the current drought is not near as bad as what it has been in the past — the droughts of 2016 and 2007 for example — Mickler is not concerned about a water shortage. Currently the three rivers in Floyd County may look low, but it is normal for this type of year he said.