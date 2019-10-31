Although the last few days have been raining cats and dogs, the rain cleared in time for kids to attend Trick-or-Treat on Broad.
Clouds still hung over Rome and temperatures dropped into the 40s, but there was no rain as people walked up and down Broad Street. Hundreds of people turned up, despite the chilly weather. Underneath their coats and jackets, kids were dressed up as all kinds of fun characters from superheroes to dinosaurs. Many kids were dressed up as characters from the latest "Toy Story" movie as well as other favorite Disney characters.
Kids remarked on some of their favorite candy, which varied from Almond Joys, bubblegum, and suckers. However, the most popular candy was the classic Tootsie Rolls.