Darlington students tackle challenges as part of a weekend-long event
Each house team had a theme and persona they created to rally house spirit. Moser, one of the three boy houses, had their fans all wear construction helmets to show unity.
The competitors began on the far end of Jerry Sharp Field where they started the race off with the internet-infamous Bird Box Challenge. This one was tweaked for safety, instead of students walking around blindly, each team’s adult leader shouted instructions to their blindfolded teammates as they made their way down the football field.
The teams then split up, sending parts of their houses to a randomly selected challenge which they would complete and return to Jerry Sharp Field. The houses would rotate A and B teams for each challenge to not exhaust the students too much.
Some of the challenges had the members of the Summerbell boy’s house carry a kayak around Silver Lake. Meanwhile, members of girl’s Thornwood house carried individual cups of water from the lake and dumped them into a recycling bin. Also, as an added obstacle, the cups had holes cut into the bottom of them.
The first team to complete all challenges on the course won the Gauntlet competition and would receive points towards their house total. According to Tannika King, Darlington’s director of communication, the boy’s houses Moser and Neville tied for first with Thornwood being the decisive girl’s champion.
Winning the Gauntlet helps the overall RUMPUS point total; however King said the winner of the weekend-long competition won’t be announced until after the Lip Sync competition later on Saturday night.