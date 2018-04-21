RACA uses Firefly Fling to unveil plans for new amphitheater
Funding for the amphitheater originated with a gift from Dr. Charles Sennett and his wife Barbara to honor the memory of their son, Chuck Sennett, an internationally award-winning photographer who was killed in a plane crash in August of 1995.
Barbara Sennett served on the library board of directors for seven years, so when the library site was suggested, it really became an obvious choice.
"I thought it would be kind of neat," Barbara said. The Sennett gift, combined with special contributions to the project from RACA and special donors, will enable the stage area to be completed.
RACA executive Director Mandy Maloney said the amphitheater would be developed in stages, with the stage itself being the first phase.
It will take about three months to get through final environmental review and final drawings for the stage, according to architect Mark Cochran, then take another two to three months to construct the stage.
Once the stage area is completed, work on the seating area will follow. A series of terraces will be created with concrete step-style retaining walls. Cochran said at this time, he foresees as many as seven terraces developed in the natural bowl overlooking the Oostanaula River.
Each terrace will be wide enough for patrons to set up tables or throw down blankets to sit on. If people were sitting shoulder-to shoulder, Maloney said the amphitheater design could accommodate close to 400 people. Guests seated at tables or spread out on blankets could cut that number in half.
Maloney said fund raising efforts for the second phase and additional work to complete the amphitheater will start soon Sponsorships for different aspects of the project will also be available.
Maloney said the facility will be a multi-purpose facility not only for the arts, but for a variety of public and private events. Birthday parties, family reunions, even weddings are anticipated as potential uses for the facility.