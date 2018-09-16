Puppy plunging at the pool
Coming into Sunday it had already been a long week for Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Williams and search-and-rescue bloodhound Snickers, just returning from days of training in Florida.
But it didn’t stop Williams and Snickers from making an appearance at the Puppy Plunge at the Northside Swim Center. After dogs of all different breeds had their chance at hopping in the pool, the stage was set for Snickers to show off his skills in front of a captive audience.
And after all with Snickers now having a new certification from his training in Jacksonville, Florida, he had to show off a little. Using a shirt worn by 9-year-old Kennedy Cape, an identical twin, Snickers was able to track her scent from inside the fence at the swim center to where she was hiding behind a tree.
“With a bloodhound, it’s like a game of hide and go seek,” said Williams, who has worked with Snickers for the last five years and keeps him at his house until it’s time to work. “They’ve got the best nose of any of the dogs out there.”
The training seminar in Florida last week marked Missing Children’s Day, Williams said, and it was specifically for bloodhounds used by law enforcement and missing children organizations. Snickers came from a kennel in Florida, raised by a woman with 48 years of experience. Through the Jimmy Ryce Center, which provides bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies at no cost, Snickers was given to the sheriff’s office, Williams said. The center is named for Jimmy Ryce, a 9-year-old boy who was killed Sept. 11, 1995, after being abducted and raped, according to its website.
To get his new certification, Snickers tracked a 12-hour-old scent within 22 minutes to find a person, going a half-mile across a campus green, woods and concrete.
Williams said German shepherds are mainly used by police for drug detection, apprehension and tracking, specifically for short distances. Bloodhounds on the other hand are specialized for long-distance tracking, he continued.
“It doesn’t matter for these dogs, they love tracking,” Williams said, adding that when Snickers get his harness on, he knows it is time to go to work.
Georgia Dog Gym trainer Jennifer Cullari was also at the event, showing off the nose work of several dogs she has worked with. Cullari said she has seen dogs that are blind, deaf or three-legged perform nose work — it can be activity nearly all dog owners can do.
Carolyn Carlton’s dog Daisy Mae, a cavalier King Charles spaniel, showed that it’s not just German shepherds and bloodhounds which can use their snouts to find hidden items. Daisy Mae was able to find a Q-tip scented with essential oils underneath the stairs to the slide.
When she got her, Carlton said, she knew she needed to be put to work in some way. And participating in nose work training has become a fun activity for her and her dog, meeting new people along the way, she continued.
Since this was the Puppy Plunge, the day would not have been complete without a dog race in the pool. So Cullari’s German shepherd — Liebe — and Lynn Howell’s border collie — Qettra — were stationed at the edge of the pool, ready to jump in and head toward their owners on the other side.
But when the starting signal was given, only one dog jumped in. It seemed that Qettra had a better idea, running along the edge of the pool toward the squeaking chew toy. However, Qettra did right the course and return to the starting point to swim across.
A rematch was called for. And this time both dogs paddled neck and neck through the water, reaching the finish in a race too close to call.
The proceeds from the Puppy Plunge benefit the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and the Rome-Floyd County Special Olympics.