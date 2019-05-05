Fifteen minutes after Pup-A-Palooza kicked off Sunday, more than 100 pets and their people were frolicking on the shoals side of Ridge Ferry Park.
And they kept coming, reaching an estimated 400 by the time the event was over.
“It’s about time,” said a smiling Reno Hoskins as he and Sharonda Wright relaxed under a tree with their dogs Storm and Kage. “When I had my boxer, I used to have to come out about 12 o’clock at night so he could run.”
The free event marked the official opening of the public dog park with prize raffles, discounted shots and micro-chipping, food vendors, music and more. It was a chance, as Wright remarked, for the dogs to run off-leash and play with other dogs.
For many, it was the first time they’d been out to the fenced-in area, which has separate sections for small, medium and large dogs.
“We have a fenced in back yard, but he loves socializing,” said Jenna Taylor about her shepherd mix Toby. “We’ve had this on our calendar for months.”
Jennifer Wiggins was among the stream of pet owners in line at veterinarian Robyn O’Kane’s mobile clinic. O’Kane is under contract at PAWS, the county’s public animal welfare services facility. Wiggins said her shih-tzus Honey, Poppy and their baby Ginger were due for rabies shots.
Every animal entering the park was being checked for a valid rabies tag or paperwork from the mobile clinic, according to Brice Wood of the Rome-Floyd Planning Department, who helped organize the event.
While the fencing has been up since February, some of the amenities were new. There are now waste bag stations and signs noting the rules for use. Wood said water fountains are on back order – kiddie pools provided refreshment Sunday – and are expected to be installed in four to five weeks.
“We’ve also had multiple businesses say they want to sponsor benches,” he added. “We’re talking to some Boy Scouts about installing them as an Eagle Scout project.”
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contained $25,000 for a dog park, but that turned out to be far less than what’s needed. The Floyd County Commission added another $20,000 for the bare-bones items, including security cameras and an electronic key entry system that is not yet in use.
For now, it’s on the honor system: vaccinate your dogs, remove any pet that’s behaving aggressively, clean up after your animals, puppies must be at least 4 months old and owners must be 18 years or older.
“This is your dog park. Use common courtesy and take care of it,” the sign proclaims.
Austin Rains and his sons Isaac, 9, and Luke, 3, brought their dachshund Jack to meet potential new friends and get micro-chipped. The location, next to the Heritage Trail System along the Oostanaula River, is a plus.
“We walk a lot, so we’ll probably use the park often,” Rains said. “Jack has a lot of brothers and sisters, so he’s used to all this.”
The park is open from sunrise to sunset and use is at your own risk. PAWS, at 99 North Ave., is accepting donations to add amenities such as an agility course.