Pumpkin Patch opens today
Halloween season officially arrives in Rome today with the opening of Trinity United Methodist Church's annual pumpkin patch sale.
This is the 21st year the entire congregation has participated in the youth ministry fundraiser. Dozens of volunteers were on hand Sunday to unload the trucks in a practiced relay, setting the fall vegetables on display outside the church at 606 Turner McCall Blvd.
"It's a community event," said April McCreless. "You can see we have everyone from little kids to senior citizens out here working."
One lane of traffic in front of the church was blocked for a little more than an hour as pumpkins of all sizes were whisked off the trucks. The large ones, delivered in a semi, were piled on rows and rows of pallets on the lawn. Smaller ones, from the back of a pickup, were arranged against the wall of the church.
"We also have specialty pumpkins and the little itty bitty ones that little kids love," McCreless said.
Prices range from $1 to $45, depending on the size. A small indoor shop will also have a range of related items such as face-painting and carving kits for sale. The youth ministry uses the profits for trips and mission outreach, including the Jesus in the Park festival it sponsors each September.
The sale runs through Oct. 30, from noon to 8 p.m. every day except for Saturday, when the patch will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Two Saturday story times are scheduled, on Oct. 13 and 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.
"Stories in the Patch with Debbie. It's free for anyone to come listen to Halloween stories," Kristen Vardy said.
Schools also are signing up for field trips to the patch throughout the month — or church volunteers can bring the patch to their classrooms. The activity features music, songs, stories, pumpkin carving and a little pumpkin souvenir for each child.
"A lot of people come just for the photo ops," McCreless added.
Shelley Reid said the church starts its sale early because people like to start decorating early. They'll get a second shipment in the middle of the month when supplies are running low.