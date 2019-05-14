Seven law enforcement officers in Rome and Floyd County were honored Tuesday during the annual Respect for Law luncheon at Coosa Country Club.
The event started out under the banner of the Rome Noon Optimist Club but has been co-sponsored with the Seven Hills Rotary and Rome Kiwanis clubs since 2013. The Rome Rotary Club joined the celebration this year for the first time.
The special honorees this year included Lt. Steven Cable from the Floyd County Prison, officer David McGuire with the Rome Police, Deputy Adam Cook with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Tfc. Jeremy Battle of the Georgia State Patrol, Community Service officer Chad Scoggins with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision along with Sgt. Rusty Williams and Pfc. Josh Ward with the Floyd County Police.
Floyd County police Public Information Officer Jerome Poole said the Respect for Law program was born out of discord and unrest across the nation in the mid-1960s and has been celebrated in Rome for more than 40 years.
Cable received recognition for his work at the prison, which includes supervision of all outside work detail opportunities, a program which involves close to 250 inmates on any given day. Deputy Warden Frank Cronan also explained that Cable was instrumental in some flood rescues in the Cave Spring area this past winter.
McGuire was recognized by Sgt. Steven Smith for his work in keeping Operation Safe Seat alive.
The program has helped install child safety seats in countless numbers of vehicles in Rome and Floyd County. Smith said McGuire had taken a personal interest in the program and even taught classes in how the child seats should be installed.
Battle was called, “our top DUI guy,” by Assistant Post Commander Eric Tallent. Battle was honored primarily for his life-saving efforts to treat a person who had been shot in the thigh during an incident in Floyd County. Tallent said that had Battle not been on the scene quickly and able to apply a tourniquet to the wound, that surgeons later said the victim probably would not have survived.
Williams and Ward were recognized by the Floyd County police for their efforts to use automated external defibrillators to save a heart attack victim out in the Beech Creek community in January of this year.
Sgt. Chris Fincher siad, “The teamwork that was there really saved this person’s life.”
Scoggins was honored for his efforts to supervise Floyd County Drug Court offenders, a caseload which tops 130 offenders.
Rome DCS Administrator Brandon Henderson said Scoggins has been nominated for State Parole Officer of the Year six different times and had been nominated for DCS Officer of the Year twice since 2015.
Cook was chosen from the Sheriff’s Office after being selected Field Services Division Officer of the Year by his fellow deputies.
“We pray for you guys every day,” said Rome Mayor Bill Collins. “We know that you guys have our back at all times.”