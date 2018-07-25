Public housing write-offs exceeding budget midway through year
Director of Housing Kimberly Lewis won approval for another $4,413 in write-offs at the NWGHA meeting Wednesday.
Finance Director Tammy Morrow reported Wednesday seven of the 12 developments are already ahead of budget. Lewis said many of the write-offs come following evictions due to the failure of residents to keep their apartments up to authority standards for housekeeping.
Authority Chairwoman Lee Hight asked about the severity of the cleanliness of those who have been evicted, saying that someone else's definition of clean might be a little different from housing officials.
"I don't want us kicking somebody out who is making an effort," Hight said.
"We're talking about extreme cases," said Director of Housing and Security Melvin Scott. "I think we go way beyond in terms of trying to retain residents."
Much of the write-off fees are the result of the cost of cleaning up an apartment after a resident has been evicted. Scott suggested that a modest increase to the security deposit tenants pay in advance would help alleviate some of those fees.
The authority reviewed some of the budget for replacement homes at Altoview Terrace in East Rome with architects Bruce Mitchell and Don Dorsey of CDH Partners.
Mitchell said the estimated figure of $13.5 million on the project, about $75 per square foot, submitted by Rea Ventures — the development partner — was significantly low. Mitchell said he has been basing his efforts on approximately $140 per square foot.
The Altoview Terrace project involves the construction of 62 apartment homes on the site of an old project at Spring Creek and East 14th Street, which was demolished several years ago with four off-site homes on Maple Avenue. The housing authority will apply to the Department of Community Affairs for tax credit financing for the replacement housing later this fall.
NWGHA Director of Technical Services Norman Pleger said one of the unknowns in the figure from Rea is how much their material costs. Since they buy in bulk they could have considerable savings.
Housing Authority Director Sandra Hudson said she hopes the authority can act as its own general contractor for the project which would hopefully result in huge materials savings.
Pleger also revealed that his last day on the job would be Aug. 6. Family issues have prompted him to make the decision to move back to Ohio. He is the third director of technical services for the authority in five years following the retirement of longtime director Steve Chumley.