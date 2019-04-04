Public housing students enrolled in Project Soar through the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and Rome City Schools are now able to access the internet just about anywhere they go. T-Mobile has donated mobile hotspot technology to the youngsters as part of the ConnectHome USA initiative.
The units, smaller than the average cell phone, can be carried in a shirt pocket or purse anywhere the students go to allow them to connect to the web for homework assignments or basic research projects.
LaRose Wilson, the ConnectHome USA coordinator for the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, said the retail value of each of the units is about $70, so the value of the T-Mobile donation is more than $3,600.
Wilson explained that while many of the students who reside in public housing do not have home-based computers, they do have smart phones, but it's tough to write a paper from a cell phone. The wireless hotspot technology can be linked to the Chromebooks that each student is issued by the city schools, allowing them connect from home as well as just about anyplace else.
Shidell Millsap said the primary thing the students need to do is make sure the battery to the mobile units is fully charged anytime the students are on the move. "I think it's going to mean a lot to them," Millsap said.
While the program is starting out with an emphasis on students, Wilson said the ConnectHome USA initiative will also be available in the future to older residents of public housing communities.
The program will also ultimately be beneficial to public housing residents who are required to participate in a Life Skills program to help them finish their education or search the web for jobs.
Wilson has indicated that the overwhelming majority of job searches are done online and that most of the jobs require candidate to fill out an application online.