For the week of Dec. 8-14, Public Animal Welfare Services originally sent out incorrect numbers regarding euthanizations, adoptions, impounded animals and owner returns.
In the original report, PAWS had reported 46 euthanizations and 46 impounded animals. The report also stated that they had 39 owner returns and 39 adoptions.
"That's about half of the euthanizations we do on average in a year," PAWS director Jeff Mitchell said.
In the revised report, there were only two euthanizations, 46 impounded animals, 39 adopted out and zero owner returns for the week.
In their mission statement, PAWS says their goal is to take in and treat lost, neglected or unwanted animals. They also state that they only euthanize animals when it's completely unavoidable.
As of November 30, 2019, PAWS has taken in 3,014 animals and 2,715 animals have either been adopted out or returned to their owner.
"This year we've had a live outcome rate of 94%," Williams said.
Live outcome refers to the number of animals that have been adopted out or returned to their owner, i.e. animals that have left the shelter alive.
As of the end of November, PAWS has had 194 euthanizations, which is 74 more than November 2018's numbers.
"We had a recent increase because of diseases breaking out in the feline part of the shelter," Mitchell said.
Despite this, PAWS is known for having a lower euthanization rate and a higher live outcome than other shelters in the surrounding area, said Mitchell.
"We've never done a comparison with other local shelters, but we intend to for this year's annual report," Mitchell said.