The PruittHealth-Rome facility adjacent to the Mount Berry mall property is planning a major addition.
The Rome-Floyd Building Inspection office is reviewing drawings for the addition to the building at 2 Three Mile Road in advance of issuing permits for the project to get underway. Administrator Lemarr Gass said at this point even he has not seen the final drawings. He said a pre-construction meeting is slated to be held at the facility early next month and a complete timeline for the project should become available.
"I think it's going to be a great addition for the community," Gass said. "I know our residents really deserve it."
Documents filed with the building inspection office indicate the work will include a 22,300-square-foot addition, valued at approximately $8 million, which will allow for a redistribution of semi-private rooms to private rooms. Gass said at this time the facility only has four private rooms and the expansion would extend that number to approximately 40. It also will include associated therapy, dining and rehabilitation facilities.
Pruitt is a skilled nursing care and rehabilitation center which, according to its website, has 100 beds. Gass said they could not exceed the 100-bed limit without going through the full Georgia certificate of need process. Services include skilled nursing care and medication administration. In-house rehabilitation services include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. The facility provides a specialized care plan team approach that tailors the patient's services to his or her own specific needs. PruittHealth also offers a special fitness program to help patients rebuild their physical strength.
The facility offers a variety of both social and recreational programming to enhance the quality of life for residents.