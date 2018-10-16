The 21-year leader of the Rome Floyd Chamber said the local economic development team was "in active discussions with prospects, plural. We're very encouraged."
Hodge made it pretty clear that he was "driven" toward landing another prospect.
"I'm wired that way," said Hodge. "So is the rest of the team."
He said it was important to provide additional opportunities to perhaps lift more people out of poverty, or to move them from a good job to an even better one.
Hodge told the RFDA board that Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman had been appointed to a leadership position within the Georgia Economic Developers Association.
The Chamber board and executive team has asked Hodge to assist with their search to find his replacement.
"Part of what I'm providing is a template for the search committee, and later the executive committee and board, to decide what kind of person they're looking for, with what experience, what kind of knowledge, what skill set is needed going forward," Hodge said. "Now that I have announced, they'll start working on the next steps."
Hodge will officially retire April 19, 2019.