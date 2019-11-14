The 2019 property taxes for Floyd County and the City of Rome are due by Friday.
Taxes can be paid in the Tax Commissioner’s office at the Historic Courthouse, 4 Government Plaza, by mail at P.O. Box 26 Rome, GA. 30162, or online at www.floydcountytax.com.
Taxes may be paid either with cash, check, credit, or debit card. There is a drop box in the courthouse parking lot, directly across from the new courthouse entrance, as well as a drop box in the historic courthouse hallway. All credit or debit card transactions, either online or in the tax office, will be charged a transaction fee. Office hours at the Tax Commissioner’s office are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. For payments to be received before the deadline, they must be paid in the office before 5 p.m. on Friday, or they must be postmarked by the US Post Office by the 15th. Payments received after the 15th will be assessed interest charges. Partial payments are also accepted and encouraged for those who are unable to pay the entire bill before the 15th.
The Tax Commissioner’s office will collect approximately $85 million in property taxes on behalf of the State of Georgia, the City of Rome, Floyd County, and the Floyd County and Rome City school systems. Property taxes are one of the primary sources of revenue for local governments, with virtually all of the tax money staying within Floyd County.
Kevin Payne, the Floyd County Tax Commissioner, can be reached for any questions regarding property taxes at 706-291-5148 or by email at paynek@floydcountyga.org.