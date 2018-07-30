Project nears completion in Everett Springs
Contractors are heading into the final stretch of the Everett Springs water line extension project funded through a $5.8 million earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
Troy Atkins, assistant utilities administrator for Floyd County, said the million-gallon water tank is complete and crews are working on the electrical and computer control systems. Drainage ditches are next.
Approximately 80 percent of the 15 miles of water lines and meters have been installed. The work now is centering on the distribution lines from Gazelle Dew Road north on Everett Springs Road.
"We already have 38 active accounts, using gravity feed," Atkins told members of the county's water committee.
A pump station — to get water to the rest of the 300 or so customers who have signed up — is slated to come online this fall. Atkins said a few parts are on back order but they're preparing to start on the electrical and controls.
Voters approved the SPLOST project to address the increase of bacterial contamination in the wells of residents and poultry farmers in the far northern part of the county. Atkins said it's also boosting the water pressure in the area, and they're recommending customers install pressure relief valves to prepare.
UWS, Inc. of Trion is installing the lines and meters, Rome-based Carver & Carver Plumbing won the pump station contract and Precom Corp. out of Florida handled the water tank.
The Floyd County Commission approved last week a $150,000 transfer from the water fund to help pay for resurfacing Everett Springs Road. County Manager Jamie McCord said it would be combined with state funds to repave the road from Ga. 156 north to the Walker County line over a period of two years.