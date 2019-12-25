The New Year’s resolution at PAWS: Get those animals out of there!
The average length of stay for an animal at Floyd County Public Animal Welfare Services is a little over a month, according to a veterinary assistant, Nicole Farrell. In hopes to shorten the stay, the shelter has a few programs in the works that will allow people to foster dogs and cats overnight, or simply keep them for a few hours.
PAWS Sleepover program
The sleepover program hasn’t started yet. Recently, PAWS tested Home for the PAWlidays, where people were able to take dogs home for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and return the dogs the day after Christmas if they don’t want to go through with an adoption.
The Sleepover Program will be a continuation of that, according to Farrell.
“If it is a total failure, we’re going to stop and re-evaluate the program,” said Farrell. “If its works, we’ll keep going.”
For this program, while potential adopters will have a say-so in which dog they pick to go home with them, the shelter usually will pick a dog for you. That’s because they know these dogs better than you do Farrell said, and can decide which one best fits your living situation.
Field Trips
The Field Trip program has been going on for about a month, and it’s seen a lot of success. It appears to be a win-win situation for both potential adopters and for PAWS.
According to Farrell, people can come and pick up a dog to take out for a few hours. If they choose to keep the dog, they don’t have to bring the dog back. They just have to come and fill out adoption paperwork and pay the adoption fee. If they choose not to adopt the dog, however, they bring the dog back the same day before the shelter closes.
Those who return the dog they take out will also fill out a “report card” that evaluates their behavior outside of the shelter. The report card asks questions like how the dog behaves during the car ride home, behavior around other animals, and if they like going to the park. Farrell said the information is invaluable to the shelter for matching pet personalities to people.
Bottle-feeding program
The bottle-feeding program is for kittens who were found without a mom. This usually means that they won’t be able to grow, since they don’t have their mom’s milk. With the bottle-feeding fostering program, people to keep the kitten for around 6 to 8 weeks to nurse them to health.
Farrell said PAWS will provide medical training for this program. After the medical training program is over, the trainees become certified “kitten care technicians.” After this, the shelter will provide the kitten care technicians with an extensive amount of supplies that will help bring the kitten to “adoption ready status.”