Professional cornhole event in Cave Spring Saturday
Professional cornhole? You bet, it's even been featured on ESPN. Players get points for participating in local and regional events, and are ranked on the basis of the points they score.
"I don't know how many are going to be here," said Sandra Lindsey, director of the Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority said. "Of course, many of them will be bringing their families and eating at the local restaurants. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."
ACL Regional Director Greg Howard hails from Cedartown and said he expected between 25 and 30 registered professionals to attend, but said the tournament was open to anyone. The tournament features three competitions, a blind draw, singles and bring your own partner doubles. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the bags will start flying at 12," said Howard.
Howard just finished third in the Seniors Division of a national tournament in Las Vegas and is a highly ranked singles player as well.
He attended a wedding event at the community center several years ago.
"When they were looking for an inside place to have their tournaments, he remembered Cave Spring," Lindsey said.
Howard said he tried to sponsor some events in Rome at the Rome City Brewing Co., but didn't get the kind of response he hoped for.
The ACL events will be held in Cave Spring again on April 14 and May 12. The players will take a month off then go to a big tournament at the Harrah's Casino in Cherokee North Carolina in July. Lindsey said that event would pay big money.
"They're going to pay money here, it just depends on how many register," Lindsey said. The registration fee for members of the ACL Saturday is $15 per event and $20 for non-members.
Howard said cornhole stations would also be set up for an ad hoc tournament for community players to test their bag tossing skills.
"I've talked with Sandra about keeping the tournaments here when the new season begins in August. I really like Cave Spring," Howard said.