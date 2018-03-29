Proctor: Opioid ODs happen more than people think
Opioid overdoses in Floyd County seem to be increasing over the last several years, and suspected overdoses so far this year are “probably more than most people realize,” said Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.
Proctor, who took the coroner post last summer, has been working to establish a more efficient tracking system for overdoses, which can be difficult to track considering some of them are suicides. Also, it takes around four to five months for toxicology results to be returned to his office from the GBI, so providing opioid overdose numbers for 2018 with any certainty is a challenge.
In estimating from suspected overdoses from opioids — prescription pain relievers such as hydrocodone and morphine — this year, Proctor said the number seems to be on par with last year. However, it “seems like there’s a lot more coming through” for the last few years as compared to five years or more ago.
Starting early last year, the Rome and Floyd County police departments began equipping officers with the naloxone antidote for opioid overdoses and trained personnel on administering the nasal spray kits under Project DAN — Deaths Avoided by Naloxone.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said there perhaps has been only one case of an officer administering the antidote since they got it.
“Knock on wood, we hope it stays that way,” she said.
In responding to opioid overdose calls in the city, most times EMS personnel are already on scene administering naloxone, she said.
But county police officers are often times first on the scene before EMS arrival, said Capt. Greg Dobbins. Officers have administered the antidote a total of six times since last year, he said, and four survived after receiving it. In the other two cases, both from last year, the two deaths were attributed to cardiac issues.
“I think it’s been great for us to have,” said Dobbins.
Dean Oswalt, a division chief for the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department, said a medical call Thursday morning on Sunrise Drive resulted in firefighters from Squad 3 having to administer the antidote — every squad has it — before the person was taken to the hospital.
This was just the second time firefighters have had to do so since training on it started several months ago, and in the first case firefighters used the naxolone spray from an officer, Oswalt said.
Georgia ranks 11th in the U.S. for the most prescription opioid overdoses, which hit a 15-year high in 2014 with 588 statewide before dropping to 549 in 2015, according to data from the Substance Abuse Research Alliance, part of the Georgia Prevention Project.
Officials with the EMS departments for Redmond Regional Medical Center and Floyd Medical Center were not available for comment Thursday.