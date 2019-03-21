After meeting in closed session Thursday afternoon the Rome City School board unanimously voted to approve the promotion and reassignment of four staff members to central office and principal positions.
Kristen Teems, current principal of East Central Elementary will begin the 2019-2020 school year as the director of assessment and accountability for Rome City Schools. She has over 26-years of experience and has served as the principal of East Central since 2015. Before becoming the lead administrator at East Central, Teems was an assistant principal at Rome Middle School.
As Director of Assessment and Accountability Teems will be responsible for leading the development, implementation, evaluation, and continuous improvement of the comprehensive K-12 assessment system.
Her Assistant Principal Jason Self will be promoted to the systems director of safety and security. Self is a 1993 graduate of Rome High School and holds Bachelor's of Science in Education, Master's of Science in Education, and Education Specialist degrees from Jacksonville State University. Self worked at the Jacksonville State University Police Department for three years, before beginning his teaching career in 2000. He is currently enrolled in the Master’s Degree Program of the Jacksonville State University School of Human Services and Social Sciences’ Department of Emergency Management. Self taught at Rome Middle School for thirteen years before serving as an assistant principal at Rome Middle School, West End Elementary and East Central Elementary, where he currently serves.
Self's primary responsibilities as the director of safety and security will be to develop and continuously improve policies and protocols to support emergency response and safe school climate.
Replacing Teems at East Central will be Wesley Styles who is the current Principal of North Heights Elementary and Main Elementary School. He previously served as curriculum director of Polk School District and he was the principal at Young’s Grove Elementary School in Polk County. He was a chemistry teacher at Rome High School from 2001 until 2012 where he also coached wrestling.
Stephanie Dean, a fifth grade teacher from Anna K. Davie will be promoted to assistant principal at Main Elementary. Dean, a 2006 graduate of Rome High School, started her work in Rome City Schools as a teacher for West Central Elementary’s fourth and fifth grade classes. She has served as a Site Coordinator of 21st Century ASPIRE program, PBIS Coordinator, Rome City Schools Black History Program Coordinator and provided professional development in the areas of cultural diversity, classroom management, and constructed responses. Dean was selected as the 2016-2017 “Teacher of the Year” for Rome City Schools system.
Rome City Schools will begin reviewing applications immediately to fill the position of principal of Main Elementary and the job is listed on the teachgeorgia.org website. No current announcement has been made regarding the assistant principal position at East Central.
All positions will become effective in July.