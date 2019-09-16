Historic preservationists from across the state will be in Rome on Wednesday through Friday for the annual Georgia Statewide Historic Preservation Conference.
Close to 300 have pre-registered for the conference and Brittany Begley Griffin in the Rome Planning Office said more than 230 of them are from out of town.
The conference kicks off Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. with several tracks that will focus on African-American heritage. One track will consider the partnership to save the Zuber Cemetery up old Calhoun Road.
Some of the sessions will be held at the Rome Area History Museum and some will be held in the Forum River Center and City Hall.
The keynote session Thursday at 9 a.m. in City Hall will feature Tom Mayes, chief legal officer and general counsel of the National Trust for Historic Preservation who will address many of the issues he looks at in his new book, "Why Old Places Matter".
"We never get anybody like that here in Rome," Griffin said. "They work hand-in-hand with the federal government."
One of the highlight sessions, she said, will be held Friday at 1:45 p.m. at the Rome Fire Safety Training Center at 93 North Ave. as participants view a live burn featuring materials that are frequently used in historic rehabilitation effor
"That was is super exciting. We haven't done anything like that," Griffin said. The idea is to show how quickly some of the different materials can burn."
Participants will have a chance to do some hands on plastering during one session Wednesday afternoon at Chieftain Museum/Major Ridge Home.
"It's a pretty full schedule," Griffin said.
Brice Wood is leading a tour of Fort Norton and Jackson Hill on Wednesday afternoon where the adaptive reuse of an old waterworks building will be shown off.
Thursday night, Wes Walraven will open up his Rose Hill home on East Fourth Avenue for the conference participants. The home is built in 1909 on the site of a pre-Civil War home that was occupied by Federal troops during the Civil War.
A session at 10:45 a.m. Thursday will examine use of revolving funds for preservation efforts. The conference this week will kick off a big year for Rome's Historic Preservation Commission.
It is the beginning of the process of re-evaluating each of the major historic districts in Rome as mandated by the State Historic Preservation Office. The first district to be reviewed will be the Between the Rivers Historic District.
In September 2020 the Georgia Trust will host its annual Georgia Trust Ramble, a tour of historic properties in Rome and Floyd County. Griffin said she expects close to 600 people to be a part of that event.