Kimberly Graham moved her lips when asked, “so we’re making progress,” said Chaplain David Thornton of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Graham, a longtime 911 dispatcher who had recently transferred to the county police department, was badly injured in a March 27 vehicle crash and — after lifesaving treatment — is now a patient at Kindred transitional hospital in Rome.
On Thursday, a crowd of supporters from the city and county public safety agencies gathered at the Joint Law Enforcement Center for a prayer vigil.
“A unique bond exists in the public safety community ... We’re not co-workers. We’re family,” Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace said.
The vigil was livestreamed, “in hopes she can hear our support,” said FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher, president of Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14.
The lodge is hosting several fundraisers for Graham’s family. Her mother, Judy Graham, and her son Will Hamilton were in the audience along with relatives and their pastor, Jody Brock.
“You don’t know how much this means to me; how much it means to Kimberly,” said Judy Graham, who is now caring for the daughter who had moved to Graham’s Menlo farm to take care of her.
John Blaylock, director of Floyd County 911, said the crash sent shock waves through his department and they feel Kimberly’s family is a part of their close-knit organization.
“She’s a diehard, through and through, 911 dispatcher,” he said about his former employee who reluctantly left for a position that would better serve her family.
“She’s good at it, and it’s in her heart,” he added.
Fincher said the FOP is using its PayPal site to accept donations at PayPal.me/CoosaValleyFOP14.
They’re also selling smoked Boston butts, for pick-up May 11, and raffling off three Adirondack table-and-chair sets sent over by Floyd County Prison Warden Mike Long from the inmate woodworking craft shop.
The butts are $30 each and the raffle is $5 a ticket. A table will be set up at the Rome Braves games to take orders, or supporters can ask for Fincher or Jerome Poole at the law enforcement building on West First Street.
Meanwhile, Thornton said Hi-Tech Signs donated 100 signs bearing Kimberly’s picture and #PrayForKimberly. He urged people at the vigil to take them for display at their churches, in their yards and anywhere else.
“We want to cover the whole community with them,” he said, noting the hashtag is spreading on social media and so are the prayers.
Ribbons — gold for 911, blue signifying police — also are being tied on poles as a sign, Fincher said, of enduring support. Kimberly’s recovery is uncertain, but her public safety family will be there.
“We expect a miracle because we’re believers in the miracle worker,” Thornton said.