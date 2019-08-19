First responders have been called out to several calls as a powerful storm is rolling through Floyd County this afternoon.
There is reports of a traffic light out on Turner McCall Boulevard near Avenue A as well as lights possibly being out near the loop. The light at the bypass at Hwy. 411 is out. There is a large tree down across Horseleg Creek Road and first responders are working to get it cleared as of 4:30 p.m. There is a report there are power lines across Blacks Bluff near Livingston Road at 4:41 p.m.
Approximately 1,100 people are without power as of 4:40 p.m. centering near Blacks Bluff Road, Lindale and Radio Springs Road.
We're under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:00 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.