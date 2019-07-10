A ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the July 6 Powerball drawing here in Rome, purchased from the U.S. Food Mart located at 7748 Old Alabama Road N.W.
Lottery officials said in a press release Wednesday that the winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
Winning numbers for the July 6 drawing were: 4-8-23-46-65 and the Powerball was 1. Each ticket matched the first four winning numbers and the Powerball.
Three other winning tickets were also purchased in the Metro Atlanta area: in Conyers, Decatur and Powder Springs. No one had come forward yet to claim these prizes either.
Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $180 million to a single annuity winner.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $20.7 billion to the state for education. All profits go to specific programs, including the HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.