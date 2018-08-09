Power outages reported as high winds, storms roll through
Widespread power outages being reported as storms come through: Shorter Avenue at Division, Callier Spring Road, Hwy. 411 at Chulio, Walnut Avenue in Lindale as well as Silver Creek and the Cave Spring area.
We're under a hazardous weather outlook by the National Weather Service and as of 4:15 p.m. there are 8,418 people reported without power, according to Georgia Power.
Thunderstorms area rolling through the Floyd County area with a chance of rain and strong storms. The chances begin to decline around 6 p.m. according to the Weather Channel.