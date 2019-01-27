A potential for accumulating snowfall exists for Tuesday morning when steadily falling temperatures could turn rain into wintry precipitation.
According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Tuesday morning will start off with rain in Northwest Georgia, becoming all snow after 10 a.m. The current forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
A winter storm watch was issued Sunday afternoon and extends from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s predicted high of 39 degrees will likely occur around midnight with temperatures falling steadily throughout the morning. The current window looks like there is the potential for several hours of wintry precipitation.
Winds will be from the west around 10 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 15 miles per hour.
Moisture should taper off through the afternoon on Tuesday with temperatures slipping down into the 20s that night.
The current forecast calls for an accumulation amount for most of the area at 1-2 inches with higher amounts in the Northeast Georgia mountains.
As usual, accumulating snow could lead to difficult travel conditions. With temperatures falling into the 20s behind the moisture, black ice on roadways and sidewalks is also a concern.
To check the most recent weather forecast for the area, visit the NWS site at weather.gov periodically.