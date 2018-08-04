Pop Up Farmers Market does well indoors
Lisa Landry, who partners with Sheree White at Living & Giving Lifestyle, said the market Saturday may have been one of the busiest she has hosted in the shop across from her gift boutique downtown.
"We had to take the space, it was a no-brainer but we didn't know what to do with it because we didn't want another shop that was going to be open all the time for us," said Landry. The idea of hosting small pop up businesses popped into her mind, and it's proven to be a very effective tool for providing small entrepreneurs an opportunity test their products.
"It's like an incubator when we get these ideas. We've had lots of interest from people who are starting new businesses so we can help them get started," Landry said. "We're on Broad Street, they can feed off our customers, it's the perfect business model."
Brian Moore of Lyons Bridge Beef was at the Pop Up Market for a second time Saturday and said, “It's done phenomenally better than I expected."
During the first market over a month ago, he sold completely out of beef. He came back Saturday with a greatly expanded line of products including salt, pepper, sauces and dressing, specialized cutting boards and knives.
"It's all beef related, so it's good," Moore said. "People have come to this farmers market and find out about out store in Cave Spring, and have come down there to visit us. That's nice."
Other vendors were there with potatoes, squash, tomatoes, even personal cosmetic items.