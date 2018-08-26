Pop-up dog park plans in the works
A pop-up dog park scheduled for Sept. 23 at Riverside Park is open to any dogs with proof of a current rabies shot.
"Pup-a-Palooza is a fun, free event where people and their pups can be outdoors, be active and make new friends," said Brice Wood, associate planner with the Rome-Floyd Planning Department.
The event, on a Sunday, will features games and prizes in addition to fenced play areas for large and small dogs.
Rabies vaccinations will be offered the Saturday before, for a discounted price of $10, at the Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.
There’s a $25,000 earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package to build a public dog park. However, cost estimates put the bare essentials around $30,000. Officials have opted to hold off to see if grant funds are available to supplement the local money.
Meanwhile, Wood and Community Planner Brittany Griffin are pulling together another temporary park to collect more data on how a permanent park would be used. PAWS, the public animal welfare services facility, also is involved along with local animal rescue groups.
A pop-up park at Riverside a year ago drew rave reviews from at-tendees and helped determine the preferred location of the new park. It's slated to be built on the Shoals side of Ridge Ferry Park in the grassy area near the trail along the Oostanaula River.
The upcoming pop-up in the Celanese neighborhood's Riverside Park, 1 Redwood St., will run from 1 to 4 p.m.
Activities are expected to include a dog obstacle course, Frisbee and ball throw areas and dog pools. Vendors will be set up to sell food, drinks and other items for people and pets.
PAWS mascot Gunner also will be on site for a meet-and-greet.
The friendly mixed breed with one blue eye and one brown eye was picked up as a puppy nearly four years ago and quickly found a place as the "house dog." Gunner also showed surprising skill as a sniffer and was trained as a drug-detection dog. He worked for a time at the Floyd County Prison but visitors missed his presence at PAWS.
"We bought him back," adoption specialist Vicki Helms said with a grin.
PAWS will have information at the pop-up park about the dogs availa-ble for adoption and a microchip clinic is planned. The tiny devices can be implanted via syringe. The price is typically $25 and up, but they'll be $15 for one dog or $25 for two at the event.
"The Animal Rescue Foundation donated the chips, so we can offer the clinic at an extremely discounted cost," said Animal Control Officer Jeff Mitchell. "Microchips give your pet the best protection in case they get lost."
All proceeds from the clinic will benefit PAWS.
Also, each dog at Pup-a-Palooza will get a free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes. Owners can boost their chances with another raffle ticket in exchange for donating an unopened bag of dog or cat food.
Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets and dogs must be on a leash until they enter the pop-up park.