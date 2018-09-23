Pop-up dog park draws crowd as permanent plans on hold
Owners and their pets came in droves Sunday and played happily together without a hitch at a pop-up dog park sponsored by the Rome-Floyd Planning Department at Riverside Park.
"They get excited when they get a chance to see other dogs," Gerry Jackson said about their rescue dogs Kamy the schnauzer and Nikki, a Great Pyrenees mix.
Jackson and her husband, Skip Jackson, said their animals are used to dog parks from their visits to Florida. For Calleigh, a tiny toy poodle belonging to Paige and Johnny Frantz, it was her first outing with strange dogs — and she was running around fearlessly, making friends.
"She loves the place. She's a little boss," Paige Frantz said with a smile.
Rebecca Turner watched her schnauzer Lexi return several times for a dip in the small-dog wading pool. Her mother, Elaine Turner, said she voted for the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package only because it contained a $25,000 earmark for a permanent public dog park.
"We're still waiting," Elaine Turner said, gesturing at the busy field and adding, "I brought my dog, my grand-dog and my daughter. There are a lot of dog-lovers in this town."
Floyd County officials have decided to put the dog park on the Shoals side of Ridge Ferry Park, on the bank of the Oostanaula River along the city's trail system. But the project's been delayed because a bare-bones budget covering fencing, water fountains, dog-bag receptacles and an electronic card-entry system is estimated at around $35,000.
A competitive grant application fell through this year, but directors at PAWS animal shelter and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation are keeping their eyes peeled for more opportunities. There's hope some animal welfare groups will be able to raise money as well.
Associate Planner Brice Wood said Sunday's attendance beat the number at the first pop-up dog park, last September, and he expects more will be scheduled.
"We wanted to make sure there's still an interest — there is — and get an idea of what type of dogs we'd see," Wood said. "As long as it continues to grow, we'll continue to do it until we get a real one."
Meanwhile, residents deemed the four hours the pop-up park was in session Sunday a success. Volunteers played a major role, including Taylin Lytle of Elm Street Elementary, who made up 160 bags of doggie treats.
That was the favorite part for Leia the red heeler, according to her owner Kayla Caldwell.
"She was begging and begging for treats. I literally had to pull her away," Caldwell said, laughing.
Leia also made a few new dog friends, said Caldwell, who came with her boyfriend Jesse Nicholson. The two said a permanent dog park would be a welcome gathering place where pets and people could forge relationships with others they'd meet on a more regular basis.