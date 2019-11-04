Election day is here. Today voters will chose six of the nine City Commissioners as well as whether or not local establishments should be permitted to sell alcoholic drinks earlier on Sundays.
Polls will be open in six precincts Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those precincts are:
— East Rome, Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.
— Mt. Alto North, Garden Lakes Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2200 Redmond Circle NW.
— Mt. Alto South, Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road.
— North Rome and Town Rome, The Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
— South Rome, Lovejoy Baptist Church, The Joy Center, 436 Branham Ave.
All voters can vote for candidates in both Ward 1 and Ward 3.
Ward 1 candidates include incumbents Sundai Stevenson, Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher and challengers Mark Cochran and Jim Bojo.
Ward 3 candidates are incumbents Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel facing off against Bonny Askew and J.J. Walker Seifert.
City commissioners are compensated $8,400 per year and are expected to also serve on subcommittees. They serve four-year terms. Ward 2 commissioners will be up for reelection in 2021.
The “brunch bill” would give authority to local establishments with at least 50% of their sales as alcohol to start serving drinks as early as 11 a.m., instead of the current 12:30 p.m., on Sundays. This does not apply to liquor stores or other package sales.
This was born out of the passage of a provision by the Georgia state legislature last year to allow Georgia cities to put the question to their voters.
As of close of early voting Friday, 1,150 Rome residents already had cast ballots during the 17-day early voting period. There are 19,179 registered voters within Rome city limits.