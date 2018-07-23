Polls open countywide to 7 p.m. tonight
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for the runoff elections that will, among other things, decide the Republican nominee to go up against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the governor's race.
Floyd County voters must go to their assigned precincts to cast ballots.
Due to renovations, the East Lindale precinct is temporarily shifted from the Hollywood Baptist Church gym. Poll Manager Mike Hudson said signs will direct voters to Building D next to the church at 2 Commerce Court.
The Republican governor's contest between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp has tightened, with heavy hitters on both sides. President Donald Trump has endorsed Kemp, while Cagle has the backing of Gov. Nathan Deal.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, has been out in the community drumming up support for Cagle. He said Georgia's been named the No. 1 state to do business, with the fastest-growing economy in the South, under Cagle's watch.
"We instituted the first income tax cut in state history and I want to keep what he's been a part of," Hufstetler said. "Washington continues to have trillion-dollar deficits. We don't need Washington to tell us what to do. I hope we can continue the legacy of Gov. Deal."
Hufstetler also weighed in on the GOP lieutenant governor face-off, backing state Sen. David Shafer over former state Rep. Geoff Duncan.
"I've served in the Senate with David Shafer for six years. I have found him to be the true conservative in the race," he said.
Rep Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, who's worked closely with both men during her time in the Legislature, also has endorsed Shafer.
The winner will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot against Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico.
Republicans also will decide on a secretary of state candidate to vie with Democrat John Barrow. Today's contest is between former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle and state Rep. Brad Raffensperger.
Dempsey said Monday she's backing Raffensperger.
She and Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, declined to make endorsements in the governor contest and Lumsden said he's staying out of the runoff entirely. But both lawmakers said it's important for voters to participate fully in the decisions.
"I would just encourage everyone to go to the polls and express their opinion," Lumsden said. "Their vote does matter."
Democrats are choosing a state school superintendent candidate to challenge incumbent Republican Richard Woods.
On today's ballot are Sid Chapman, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, and Otha Thornton Jr., a former president of the National Parent Teacher Association.
Hufstetler said he expects the Cagle/Kemp race to be decided by just a few thousand votes statewide.
"Turnout is extremely low in a run-off. Your vote counts a lot more there," he noted.
Floyd County Election Supervisor Willie Green said just 20.11 percent of the 50,779 registered voters showed up for the May 22 primary. He's hoping, but not predicting, that the runoff will draw more than 10 percent.
Cagle won 46.7 percent of the Floyd County vote in the May 22 primary while Kemp took just 22.35 percent. However, two of the also-rans — Hunter Hill and Clay Tippins — have sided with Kemp and the fifth, Michael Williams, attracted hard-core Trump supporters.
Floyd County Poll Locations
* = City of Rome precincts
Alto Park Alto Park Elementary School
528 Burnett Ferry Road
Armuchee New Armuchee Baptist Church
5385 Martha Berry Highway
Barkers Renaissance Marquis
3126 Cedartown Highway
Cave Spring Cave Spring Community Center
10 Georgia Ave., Cave Spring
Chulio Spring Creek Baptist Church
2636 Chulio Road
East Lindale Hollywood Baptist Church
2 Commerce Court
* East Rome Floyd County Health Department
16 E. 12th St.
Etowah Parker Senior Center
1325 Kingston Road
Everett Springs Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
2341 Everett Springs Road
Floyd Springs Floyd Springs Baptist Church
1869 Floyd Springs Road
Foster’s Mill West Floyd Ruritan Club
145 Livingston Road
Garden Lakes Anthony Recreation Center
2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
Glenwood Thornton Recreation Center
102 North Floyd Park Road
Howell Flint Hill Baptist Church
111 Morris Road
* Mt. Alto North Garden Lakes Baptist Church
2200 Redmond Circle
* Mt. Alto South Fellowship Baptist Church
314 Burnett Ferry Road
North Carolina Coosa Middle School
212 Eagle Drive
* North Rome Rome Civic Center
400 Civic Center Drive
Riverside Riverside Baptist Church
48 Ash St.
* South Rome Lovejoy Baptist Church
436 Branham Ave.
Texas Valley Armuchee Baptist Church
6648 Big Texas Valley Road
* Town Rome Rome Civic Center
400 Civic Center Drive
Vann’s Valley VFW Post 4911
2623 Cedartown Highway
Watters Shannon Recreation Center
40 Minshew Road, Shannon
West Lindale Gilbreath Recreation Center
106 Garden Ave., Lindale
Source: Floyd County Elections Department