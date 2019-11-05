Election day is here. Today voters will chose six of the nine City Commissioners as well as whether or not local establishments should be permitted to sell alcoholic drinks earlier on Sundays.
We'll post results here as they come in tonight.
Voters will choose three seats each in both Ward 1 and Ward 3.
Ward 1 candidates include incumbents Sundai Stevenson, Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher and challengers Mark Cochran and Jim Bojo.
Ward 3 candidates are incumbents Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel facing off against Bonny Askew and J.J. Walker Seifert.
The “brunch bill” would give authority to local establishments with at least 50% of their sales as alcohol to start serving drinks as early as 11 a.m., instead of the current 12:30 p.m., on Sundays. This does not apply to liquor stores or other package sales.
This was born out of the passage of a provision by the Georgia state legislature last year to allow Georgia cities to put the question to their voters.
As of close of early voting Friday, 1,150 Rome residents already had cast ballots during the 17-day early voting period. There are 19,179 registered voters within Rome city limits.