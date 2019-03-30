CEDARTOWN — A judge from outside of Polk County and the Tallapoosa Circuit will be in charge of the lawsuit between Polk County and Waste Industries, based on filings in Superior Court.
Adele Grubbs, a judge from Cobb County, comes into a case that will have a first hearing date on April 17 after suit was filed by Polk County against ETC of Georgia LLC. The company was bought out many years ago and ended up in the hands of Waste Industries, who operates the Grady Road Landfill.
In last year's filing, the county sought both fixes to many complaints on the site just off the highway intersection of U.S. 278 and Grady Road.
The county is seeking financial compensation to the tune of $811,552.40 for two specific violations in the contract, stemming from the company overcharging the county on fuel fees, and also from underpayment of host fees. Those include interest derived from the overcharges and host fees.
The suit was originally set to go before Judge Michael Murphy, who retired in October.
Case filings on both sides have been going on since the initial complaint was filed. They include a response from attorneys for Waste Industries, an amended filing of the complaint, requests for discovery, and in most recent weeks a request from the county to allow for unannounced inspections of the site. The April 17 hearing seeks to determine the status of an additional recent filing for an injunction or restraining order filed to abate nuisances at the Grady Road Landfill, such as buzzards and odors that have been a persistent problem.
Attorneys for Waste Industries provided a statement on the discovery in a press release as follows:
"ETC has been attempting through litigation discovery procedures to require the County to identify any specific violations of ETC’s contract, its permits, or applicable law. The County has not yet provided the information ETC has requested," Matt Martin of Dentons Law Firm said. "The upcoming hearing on April 17 is not a trial on the merits, but rather seeks to impose a 90-day trial period during which certain remedial measures would be attempted. ETC offered to discuss these remedial measures with the County, in lieu of a hearing, but the County refused. ETC intends to file its written response to the requested relief this Friday."
Polk County officials were sought for comment on the forthcoming hearing, but did not wish to make a statement on pending litigation.