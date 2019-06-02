State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is among the local officials expected to participate in the taping of a “Political Rewind” road show in Cartersville tonight.
The Atlanta-based GPB radio staple hosted by Bill Nigut features prominent politicos talking about the issues of the day.
Panelists today include Buddy Darden, a former congressman from the area, and conservative activist Julianne Thompson. Other state lawmakers and political writers also are scheduled and Nigut said he plans to take questions from the audience.
The taping, which is open to the public, is set for 7 p.m. in the Grand Theatre, 7 Wall St. in downtown Cartersville. It will air at 2 p.m. Tuesday and stream on Facebook across the GPB statewide network.
Admission is free but seating is limited so registration is recommended. Sign up for tickets through the show’s web page at gpbnews.org.
Airing on GPB four days a week, “Political Rewind” explores breaking news and controversial issues with a bipartisan rotating panel of experts. Nigut said his aim is to present complicated discussions in a civil and respectful manner.