There will be a non-partisan political forum tonight at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive, hosted by the Rome-Floyd County N.A.A.C.P.
Refreshments will be served from 5-6 p.m. with a period of question submission from 5-5:50 p.m. The forum begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Reverend Lashounia Sandars will serve as moderator for the forum.
Each candidate will be given two minutes to make an opening statement, followed by questions from the audience. Citizens are asked to bring questions written on index cards or plain paper, and all questions will be screened by a select panel.
Those interested can email rfnaacppfchairperson@outlook.com for more information.